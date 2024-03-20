Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £2,755.62 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($194.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,508.11).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($192.54).

On Friday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($186.98).

Shares of LON:HWDN traded up GBX 4.13 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 858.53 ($10.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 808.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 893.40 ($11.37). The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

HWDN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 680 ($8.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.01) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.32).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

