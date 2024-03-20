Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HWM opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

