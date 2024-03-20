HSBC Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $10.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TME. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

