Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $404.81 and last traded at $402.57, with a volume of 65356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.71.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

