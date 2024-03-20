Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) declared a 1 dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7080232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

