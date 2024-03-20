Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 1,128,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

