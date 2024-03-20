Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Frank F. Taplin Sells 11,720 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HY traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 88,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

