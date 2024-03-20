IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Raised to $2.90 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.90 to $2.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 134.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICCM

IceCure Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ICCM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 101,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,532. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.