ICON (ICX) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $271.23 million and $16.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 985,220,695 coins and its circulating supply is 985,220,158 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 985,198,413.6732123 with 985,198,412.6109917 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26671073 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $20,092,780.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

