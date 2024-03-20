IF Bancorp, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

IF Bancorp stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

