Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NARI opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.