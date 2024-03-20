Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 3.6%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.21. 700,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,944,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.