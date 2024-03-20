Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 3.6%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.21. 700,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,944,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN
Infinera Price Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.