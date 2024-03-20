Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000.

PJAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 63,233 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

