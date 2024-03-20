Insider Buying: EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Buys 17,413 Shares of Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans purchased 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$13,059.75 ($8,591.94).

Bronwyn Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EBR Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Bronwyn Evans purchased 22,033 shares of EBR Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$17,868.76 ($11,755.77).

EBR Systems Stock Performance

About EBR Systems

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EBR Systems, Inc develops implantable systems for wireless tissue stimulation. The company offers WiSE cardiac resynchronization therapy system that uses a proprietary wireless technology to deliver pacing stimulation directly to the inside of the left ventricle of the heart. Its products are used to eliminate lead complications, such as placement difficulty, unintended nerve stimulation, dislodgement, extraction, and repositioning.

Receive News & Ratings for EBR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.