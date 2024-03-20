Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Acquires 46,500 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.15. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEE

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.