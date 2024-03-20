Insider Buying: The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Purchases 43,859 Shares of Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harris purchased 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,409.97).

The Rank Group Price Performance

Shares of RNK traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 217,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.44. The Rank Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The company has a market capitalization of £313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The Rank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.