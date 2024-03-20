Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires 2,460,000 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 207.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.67. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.80 ($1.30).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

