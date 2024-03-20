Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.29. 31,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$835.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3500873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

