International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

