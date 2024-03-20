Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $183.49 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $183.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $11.58 or 0.00017709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00084479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,174,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,151,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

