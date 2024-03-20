Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 278,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Intrusion shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

