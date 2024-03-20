Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.
