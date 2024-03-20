Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

