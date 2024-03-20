Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 5.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,309,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,946,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

