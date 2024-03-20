Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Stake Trimmed by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 2.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

