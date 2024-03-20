Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $34.16. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 47,544 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $699.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.