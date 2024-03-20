Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 221,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

