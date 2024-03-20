Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.16

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 43727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.