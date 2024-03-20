Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock remained flat at $438.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,515,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,486,840. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

