Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. 65,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,990. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

