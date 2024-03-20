Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.