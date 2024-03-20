Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

