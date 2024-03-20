Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ooma (OOMA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2024 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Ooma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/5/2024 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

OOMA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.82. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 204,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ooma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

