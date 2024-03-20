iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.89.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
