iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.89.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

