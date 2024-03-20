iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

