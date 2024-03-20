iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

