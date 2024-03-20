iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 323,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 134,554 shares.The stock last traded at $62.65 and had previously closed at $62.19.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

