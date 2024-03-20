iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

