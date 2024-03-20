iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.04. 3,829,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $524.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.