iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.33. The company had a trading volume of 645,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,178. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

