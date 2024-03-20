iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,393 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.46. 4,927,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,274. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

