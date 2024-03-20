iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.48

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

