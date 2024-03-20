iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 162,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.