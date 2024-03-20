iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. 480,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.