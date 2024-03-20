iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.09

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,367,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 225,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

