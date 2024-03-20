iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $77,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,469. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

