iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.78

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 514264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 154,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,509,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,098,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

