iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 1,318,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,561. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.