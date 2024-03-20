iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 934961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

