iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $335.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $232.18 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

