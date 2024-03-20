iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,499. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.83 and a 1-year high of $298.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average of $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

