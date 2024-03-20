iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.02

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.02 and last traded at $125.84, with a volume of 8068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

